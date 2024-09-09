Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading 1.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $855.00 to $950.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $895.33 and last traded at $890.92. Approximately 373,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,950,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $876.68.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.77.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $395.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $857.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $800.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

