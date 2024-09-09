Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $129.34 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $129.34 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00007121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00041858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.