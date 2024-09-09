CoreCivic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,719 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 282% compared to the typical volume of 1,235 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CXW shares. Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David K. Churchill sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,996 shares of company stock worth $2,077,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courage Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC now owns 393,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

