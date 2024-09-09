Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Up 6.7%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.43 and last traded at $53.41. 39,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 508,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $634.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading

