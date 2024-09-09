Contrasting iBio (NYSE:IBIO) & Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) and iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iBio has a beta of -3.39, indicating that its share price is 439% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roivant Sciences and iBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roivant Sciences 0 1 9 0 2.90 iBio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 39.02%. iBio has a consensus target price of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 141.57%. Given iBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iBio is more favorable than Roivant Sciences.

This table compares Roivant Sciences and iBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roivant Sciences 2,991.75% -17.23% -15.10% iBio N/A -109.36% -42.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of iBio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of iBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roivant Sciences and iBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roivant Sciences $158.30 million 57.40 $4.35 billion $5.06 2.43 iBio $50,000.00 307.01 -$65.01 million N/A N/A

Roivant Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than iBio.

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats iBio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups. It develops VTAMA, a novel topical for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, the fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor across various IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel. The company is also developing vaccine candidates, including IBIO-101, an antibody to reduce tumor growth; Endostatin E4 peptide for use in chemotherapy and immunotherapy; Trop-2 for the treatment Trop-2 positive cancers; MUC16, a tumor-associated epitope; anti-EGFRvIII antibody to treat glioblastoma and other cancers; CCR8 protein candidate for treatment of various cancers; PD-1 agonist for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. iBio, Inc. has agreement with The Texas A&M University System for designing and manufacturing of plant-made biopharmaceuticals; and a research collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to investigate the potential of the company's AI-driven epitope steering platform for the development of a vaccine for Lassa fever. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

