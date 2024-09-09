Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.63

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.63 and last traded at $83.57, with a volume of 2425241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.99.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

