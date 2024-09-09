Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.1% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after acquiring an additional 222,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $443,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.51. The stock had a trading volume of 52,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,394. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

