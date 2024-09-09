Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of CCSI opened at $22.70 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 25.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 115.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 682,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

