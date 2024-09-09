Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 80.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 14.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $2,834,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.
Ferguson Price Performance
Ferguson stock opened at $191.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $225.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AMD Stock: How Real Is The 85% Upside They’re Talking About?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Could Semtech Be the Next Big Thing in IoT and Smart Cities?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Medtronic Stock: Growth On Rise of the Cardiovascular Machines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.