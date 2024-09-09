Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 80.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 14.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $2,834,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $191.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $225.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

