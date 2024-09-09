Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,596 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $874,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $245.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,692 shares of company stock worth $17,380,857. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

