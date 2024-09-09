Connable Office Inc. Sells 11,554 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

