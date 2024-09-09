Connable Office Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $198.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average of $203.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

View Our Latest Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.