Connable Office Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

FCPT opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

