Connable Office Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $611.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

