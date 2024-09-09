Connable Office Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 168.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RACE opened at $474.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.74 and its 200 day moving average is $426.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $498.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.