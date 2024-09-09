Connable Office Inc. Cuts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 149.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTH opened at $189.65 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

