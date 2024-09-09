Connable Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,135 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,931 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.38.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $323.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $145.76 and a fifty-two week high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

