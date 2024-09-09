CoinLoan (CLT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $279,547.45

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $279,547.45 and $246.37 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 78.9% against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

