Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

