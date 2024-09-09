Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596,507 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

