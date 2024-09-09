Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.08. 63,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,518,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COGT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

