Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 454,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

