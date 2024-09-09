Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,453 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $23,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DD stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

