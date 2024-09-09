Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,252 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $27,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Argus raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $131.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $591.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

