Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 23,250 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 763,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after buying an additional 81,638 shares during the period.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
LMBS stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $49.92.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
