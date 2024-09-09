Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 15,549 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

BMY stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

