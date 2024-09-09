Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $249.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.