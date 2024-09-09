Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.34. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

