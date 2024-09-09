Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Acquired by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.41% of Clear Secure worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Clear Secure by 119,250.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 79,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,401,247.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 79,935 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,401,247.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,435 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 616,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,892. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

