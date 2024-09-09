Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Increased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.3% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $231.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $247.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.18. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

