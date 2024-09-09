Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 259.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 311,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.60. 2,216,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,512,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.