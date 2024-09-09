Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $287.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a 12 month low of $202.55 and a 12 month high of $293.13.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

