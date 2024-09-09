Chromia (CHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.20 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $151.29 million and $14.20 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 831,893,575 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

