Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.10

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Chorus Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.7539 dividend. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

