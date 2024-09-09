Choreo LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 294,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter.

VONE opened at $244.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $255.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

