Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.54 and its 200 day moving average is $245.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.