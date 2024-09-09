Choreo LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 239.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $910.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $864.93 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $895.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $828.57.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

