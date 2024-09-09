Choreo LLC Has $75.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $75,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.