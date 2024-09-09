Choreo LLC Has $58.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $58,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $434,000.

RSP stock opened at $171.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average is $166.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

