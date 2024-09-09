Choreo LLC Has $42.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,944 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $42,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,778,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

