Choreo LLC Has $19.21 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $191.23 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

