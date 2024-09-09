Choreo LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,227 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 252,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,499,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 334,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $101.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

