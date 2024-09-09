Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $332.65 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

