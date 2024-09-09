Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.59% of THOR Industries worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of THO opened at $101.03 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

