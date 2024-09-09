Chord Energy’s (CHRD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.10.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $133.96 and a twelve month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $788,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 872.0% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 485,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after acquiring an additional 435,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

