Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $133.84

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $133.84 and last traded at $134.07, with a volume of 45117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.10.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

