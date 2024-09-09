China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (CSWYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2578 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

Shares of CSWYY stock opened at C$18.53 on Monday. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$18.53 and a 12-month high of C$18.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.51.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and trade of chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company offers chinese medicines in the form of injection, soft capsules, and granules; tablets, pills, oral liquid, and powder; and traditional chinese medicine granules in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory system disease, nervous system, digestive system disease, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, orthopedics, pediatrics, and other areas, as well as medication for strengthening the body.

