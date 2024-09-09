China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (CSWYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2578 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
Shares of CSWYY stock opened at C$18.53 on Monday. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$18.53 and a 12-month high of C$18.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.51.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Best AI ETFs for Investors: Balancing Performance, Fees, and Risk
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Natural Gas Will Boom in 2025, and Kinder Morgan Is The Play
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.