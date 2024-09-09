Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 186,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank grew its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 25,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.4% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $139.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $254.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

