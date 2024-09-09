Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7 %

CVX stock opened at $138.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.26.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

