Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 902.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,185 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $139.06 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $254.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

